New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Fog wrapped parts of Delhi on Friday morning and the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Due to "very dense" fog, 23 trains have been delayed, a statement from the Northern Railways said.

Zero visibility was reported at Palam at 9 am with runway visibility at the airport here ranging between 300 to 500 metres, according to the IMD.

The IMD said the minimum temperature was one notch below the season's average.

The air quality of the national capital remained in the "moderate" category with a reading of 178 at 9 am, according to data shared by it. The air quality index on Thursday was 177.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies and dense to moderate fog for the day.

