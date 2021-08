Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI): On the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, also known as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh', a mini-marathon was organized in Mumbai on Sunday.

The run was held from Nariman point to RC Church in Colaba in the city.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in the year 1971.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial on last year`s Vijay Diwas on December 16, 2020, to mark the year-long 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army. (ANI)

