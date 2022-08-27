Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 27 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political turbulence in Jharkhand over Chief Minister Hemant Soren's possible disqualification as an MLA, Jharkhand Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata party and said that the opposition was engaged in buying and selling leaders.

He outlined the primary reasons for the current scenario and alleged that the BJP's been trying to pollute the state politics in Jharkhand.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Drug Peddler, Restaurant Owner Detained by Goa Police.

"This is a plot against the Soren-led government. All Adivasi leaders that were chosen were pulled. BJP is a party of businessmen. They buy and sell leaders. This the people should understand. BJP is trying to pollute Jharkhand politics," Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey told ANI.

He further clarified that only the chief minister and CLP leaders would take the decision regarding the shifting of MLAs.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks To Remain Shut on These Days During the Month, Check List of Bank Holiday Dates Here.

"The situation is not like that right now. Such decisions will be taken by the CM, the CLP leader. What can I say?"

Clearing the buzz around the ECI report, he stressed that the BJP was leaking information from an already closed envelope.

"ECI report is a closed envelope... however it's already being leaked ...just like some sort of exam papers being leaked, whoever leaks the paper there should be criminal proceedings on the culprit. Just see how they are leaking and polluting," he added.

He also claimed that the opposition has been engaged in hurting the political alliance.

"UP and Nagpur influence in BJP is trying to pressurise us. We will definitely keep the alliance intact. There's a lot going on," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Tirkey said that the top party leadership has instructed him to support whatever decision alliance partner JMM takes following reports that Chief Minister Hemant Soren could be disqualified as an MLA.

His statements came after the meeting called by CM Soren.

Hemant Soren had called a meeting of UPA coalition MLAs at his residence in Ranchi on Friday.

The principal opposition party in Jharkhand is BJP with 25 MLAs. Soren has alleged that the EC report was "drafted" by the BJP to topple the Jharkhand government.

"It seems that BJP leaders including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise a sealed cover report. This blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies and its complete takeover by BJP HQ in Deendayal Upadhyay Marg in this shameful manner is unseen in Indian Democracy," the Jharkhand CM had said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)