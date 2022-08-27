Banks will remain closed for 13 days in September 2022 and these include weekends as well. Hence, everyone should schedule their bank-related tasks in order to avoid delays. As a norm, banks in India continue to work on the first and fourth Saturdays of the month, while the second and third Saturdays are considered holidays. Every Sunday is regarded as a holiday

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar for September 2022 lists 7 bank holidays by state, excluding second Saturdays and Sundays. Therefore, 11 holidays are possible in September across various states; Kerala has the most holidays this month due to the festival of Onam. September 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Teacher’s Day, Onam and Shardiya Navratri, List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Ninth Month

As per RBI, bank holidays in September are on the occasions of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Karma Puja, First Onam, Thiruvonam, Indrajatra, Sree Naravana Guru Javanthi, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, Navtatri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi. Bank Holidays in August 2022 List: Banks To Remain Closed for 18 Days Next Month; Check Complete Dates of Bank Holidays

Here’s a list of state-wise bank holidays in September 2022:

September 1: Banks to remain closed in Goa on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day).

September 6: Banks across Jharkhand will be shut to mark the celebration of Karma Puja.

September 7: To mark the occasion of First Onam, banks will be closed in Kerala.

September 8: On Thiruvonam banks will be shut in Kerala.

September 9: Banks will remain closed in Sikkim as Indrajatra will be marked on this day here.

September 10: While banks in Kerala are listed to remain shut on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthias per RBI, banks in other parts of the country will also be non-operational as the day is the second Saturday of the month.

September 11: Second Sunday of the month.

September 18: Third Sunday of the month.

September 21: Banks will stay shut in Kerala on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

September 24: Fourth Saturday of the month.

September 25: Fourth Sunday of the month.

September 26: Banks will be closed in Manipur and Rajasthan on the occasion of Navratri Sthapna/ Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's calendar, bank holidays have been categorised under three categories - Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Account.

