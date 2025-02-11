Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru.

These meetings took place on Monday, the inaugural day of the biennial Aero India, officials said.

In his meeting with Under Secretary of State for Defence, Italy Matteo Perego Di Cremnago, both Ministers reviewed the various facets of bilateral defence cooperation. They discussed about India's growing capabilities in manufacturing equipment and development of indigenous systems. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the ties in all spheres, an official statement said.

He also met Minister for the House of Lords, UK, Lord Vernon Coaker. Both the Ministers reviewed the bilateral defence cooperation and pledged to strengthen the relations.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to work bilaterally and with other partners for peace, prosperity and rules-based world order, specifically in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region wherein cooperation would ensure freedom of navigation and rule of law in the maritime and other domains, the statement said.

Seth also met Limpho Tau, Minister in Prime Minister's Office (Defence and Security), Kingdom of Lesotho. Both the leaders discussed the immense potential available in the field of defence exports and ways to expand the cooperation.

