Aizawl, Jul 3 (PTI) Mizoram minister Lalngihnglova Hmar has urged the Centre to establish a hospital under the Employees State Insurance (ESI) scheme in the northeastern state, as well as a dedicated stadium to promote sports, an official said on Thursday.

During a meeting with Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Wednesday, Hmar stressed the urgent need for setting up a 30-bed ESI hospital in Mizoram.

He also urged Mandaviya to relax norms for Mizoram for establishing the ESI hospital, the official said.

Hmar, who holds the sports and youth services portfolio, requested the Centre for setting up a dedicated stadium in Mizoram, noting that it required good sports infrastructure to compete with other states.

Mandaviya assured Hmar he would take steps to ensure that a hospital is established in Mizoram under the ESI scheme, and that a PSU will be designated to support the construction of sports infrastructure in the state, the official added.

