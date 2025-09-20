Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Culture is celebrating the SewaParv 2025 from September 17 to October 2, 2025, as a nationwide festival of service, creativity, and cultural pride.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, SewaParv aims to bring together communities, institutions, and individuals in a collective movement of Sewa (service), creativity, and cultural pride.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Economic Vision Gains Ground Amidst Changing Global Trade Policies.

As part of the continuing celebrations, a painting competition was organised on 20th September 2025 at the Government Excellent School, Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) by the Cultural Centre for Research and Training (CCRT), Regional Centre, Damoh. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of 500 school children, who expressed their vision of a Viksit Bharat through colours, creativity, and imagination, Ministry of Culture said.

The event was graced by Member of Parliament from Damoh, Rahul Singh, as the Chief Guest. Interacting with the young participants, he appreciated their artwork and encouraged them to nurture creativity as a means of nation-building. S.K. Nema, District Education Officer, attended as the Special Guest and extended his best wishes to the students. R.P. Patel, Principal of Government Excellent School, Damoh, expressed gratitude to all dignitaries, participants, and members of society who supported the initiative.

Also Read | Agniveer Soldier From Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla Dies on Duty in Rajasthan.

The programme concluded with MP Rahul Singh administering the Swachhta Pledge to all students, reinforcing the message of cleanliness and responsibility towards society. The event also saw the presence of teachers, social workers, and media representatives from the district.

In a separate event, CCRT's regional centre in Guwahati also organised a grand painting workshop at Chinsurah Balika Shiksha Mandir Higher Secondary School, Hooghly (West Bengal). A total of 1008 school students and 150 college students showcased their creativity, presenting a beautiful glimpse of a Viksit Bharat through colours.

The Chief Guest, renowned painter Shuvaprasanna Bhattacharjee, said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is moving towards creating world records. He interacted warmly with the children and congratulated CCRT for this excellent initiative.

The Special Guest, Shubhendu Ghure, Chairman, Hooghly District School Council, appreciated the children's artworks and remarked that CCRT is doing remarkable work in harmonising education and culture through art.

The programme concluded with all participants taking a Swachhata Pledge.

Swachhotsav - Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025: As part of the Swachhotsav - Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025 programme, a cleanliness drive was undertaken on September 20, 2025, at Indira Chauraha, by the North Central Zone Cultural Centre campus, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, outside its campus. The activity, held under SewaParv 2025, reinforced the spirit of collective responsibility and civic participation.

The events organised on September 20 under SewaParv 2025 across Damoh, Prayagraj, and Chinsura (West Bengal) beautifully showcased the convergence of Sewa and Kala in nation-building.

In Damoh, young students expressed their vision of a Viksit Bharat through vibrant colours and creativity, while in Prayagraj, the cleanliness drive under "Swachhotsav, Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025" reinforced collective responsibility towards cleanliness and civic duty. In Chinsura, a grand painting workshop conducted by the Cultural Resource and Training Centre, Regional Centre, Guwahati, engaged students in exploring cultural heritage through art.

Together, these initiatives exemplified the spirit of Janbhagidari, highlighting how citizen participation, creativity, and social responsibility contribute to building a stronger, developed India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)