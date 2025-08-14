Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 14 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has informed that the proposal of the Government of Assam seeking to establish a Services Selection Board (SSB) Centre at Guwahati is under active consideration.

This has been informed through a communique written to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 6.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Pakistan Endorsement Undermined US-India Defining Partnership Built Over Decades: Report.

It may be noted that with an aim to provide a vital platform for the selection of officers in the Armed Forces and inspire the local youth to pursue careers in the Defence Forces, CM Sarma wrote a letter to the Ministry of Defence on February 20, 2025.

Through the letter, Sarma sought the help of Rajnath Singh to establish a dedicated SSB Centre in Guwahati. Sarma stated that the candidates from the North Eastern Region find it challenging to access existing SSB Centres, as they are located in the Northern, Central and Southern Indian regions.

Also Read | India-China Trade: New Delhi, Beijing in Talks To Resume Border Trade Through All Designated Passes, Says MEA.

Sarma also assured of availability of vacant military land within Guwahati for the purpose of setting up the Guwahati SSB Centre.

In reply, the Ministry of Defence said that the matter has been examined and the feasibility of establishing a joint Selection Centre, North East for the Army and Air Force in Guwahati is under active consideration.

In view of this, CM Sarma thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and expressed his gratitude for establishing the SSB Centre in Guwahati for the benefit of the youth of the North Eastern Region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)