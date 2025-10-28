Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 28 (AN): The Ministry of Railways, Government of India, has approved the proposal to increase the frequency of the Dehradun-Tanakpur Express (Train No. 15019/15020).

In a letter sent to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the Dehradun-Tanakpur Weekly Express will now operate three days a week instead of once a week.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said this decision is a significant, public-welfare-oriented gift for the people of Uttarakhand. With this, passengers travelling between Dehradun and the Kumaon region will now have more convenient and regular rail connectivity.

He added that this step will not only strengthen connectivity and tourism between Garhwal and Kumaon but also boost economic and social activities across the state. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, stating that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government is continuously supporting Uttarakhand's journey towards new heights of development.

Chief Minister Dhami thanked the Railway Minister and said, "I sincerely thank Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji for accepting the long-standing demand of Uttarakhand residents and approving the increase in the frequency of the Dehradun-Tanakpur Express."

"This decision will greatly benefit the people, students, tourists, and traders of the border Kumaon region. The State Government is committed to improving transport connectivity across every part of Uttarakhand. This is our pledge towards a developed Uttarakhand," he added further.

A few months ago, Chief Minister Dhami had written to the Railway Minister requesting an increase in the frequency of the Dehradun-Tanakpur Weekly Express. Acting on this request, the Ministry of Railways has decided to increase its operation from weekly to tri-weekly (three days a week).

This move will significantly enhance connectivity between Uttarakhand's hilly and border regions and other parts of the country, while giving a strong impetus to the state's tourism and trade sectors. (ANI)

