New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Textiles is proud to announce the conferment of the prestigious Handicraft Awards to honour distinguished master craftspersons for the years 2023 and 2024.

The event forms an integral part of the National Handicrafts Week celebrations. These prestigious national honours recognise unparalleled artistic excellence and reaffirm the Government's unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting the country's rich and diverse handicraft heritage.

The ceremony will be graced by the President Droupadi Murmu, as the Chief Guest. The event will be presided over by the Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, with Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs, attending as the Guest of Honour.

Since their inception in 1965, the National Handicrafts Awards have recognised exceptional craftspersons whose exemplary workmanship has enriched the country's cultural landscape. The Shilp Guru Awards, introduced in 2002, stand as the highest recognition in the Indian handicrafts sector. These awards celebrate artisans who have demonstrated exemplary mastery and innovation to their craft, thereby ensuring the continuation and evolution of India's diverse craft heritage.

National Handicrafts Week, observed annually from December 8-14, serves as a tribute to India's artisans and celebrates the enduring cultural significance of handicrafts. The Week features a wide spectrum of activities and public engagements aimed at enhancing awareness, strengthening artisan livelihoods, and promoting the sector's socio-economic relevance in contemporary India. Key activities include exhibitions showcasing exceptional craftsmanship, thematic workshops, capacity-building programmes, craft demonstrations, panel discussions, outreach initiatives, and cultural performances.

The handicrafts sector remains a cornerstone of India's cultural and economic landscape. It preserves centuries-old traditions, supports millions of livelihoods-particularly in rural and semi-urban areas and contributes significantly to the nation's export earnings. The Ministry of Textiles remains deeply committed to supporting artisans through recognition, skill enhancement, technological interventions, financial empowerment, and improved domestic and international market access. Through these initiatives and the annual celebration of National Handicrafts Week, the Government aims to further elevate India's handicraft legacy, strengthen artisan communities, and ensure that the country's traditional crafts continue to thrive in the modern world. (ANI)

