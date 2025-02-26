Bhubaneswar, Feb 26 (PTI) The body of a 17-year-old boy, who went missing on February 24, was found under a tree in a forest area in Odisha's Deogarh district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Munda, a resident of Tungamal village in the district.

The body was covered with dry leaves so that it cannot be detected easily, the officer said.

While passing by the area, someone from the village saw the body and informed the police.

“The body has a severe injury mark on the head and the boy was tied up with a rope. We suspect it is a murder case. We have detained two of his classmates for questioning,” the officer said.

Munda's body will be handed over to his family members after post-mortem, police said.

