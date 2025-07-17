New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy who went missing from Karawal Nagar of northeast Delhi was rescued from Kanpur Railway Station, an official said on Thursday.

The boy had reportedly left home around 4:30 pm on July 16 for his tuition classes but did not return. His father approached the police at night and a case of kidnapping was registered.

Also Read | 'Baseless Allegations': ECI Responds to Darbhanga Viral Video Where Woman at Voter Centre Was Accused of BJP Affiliation.

The police team coordinated with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and dispatched personnel to Kanpur to recover the boy.

The minor was rescued by GRP officials from the Kanpur Central Railway Station late Wednesday night.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Murdered by Live-In Partner for Refusing Sex Trade.

He has since been brought back to Delhi and reunited with his family.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain how the boy reached Kanpur.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)