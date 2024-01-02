Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 2 (ANI): A minor fire broke out at a restaurant in Madhapur area of Telangana's Hyderabad, reportedly after an electrical short circuit on Monday, officials said.

No major damage or injury to anyone was reported in the incident, they said.

According to fire department officials, the fire incident was reported at Girlfriend Mandi restaurant, located near Durgam Cheruvu Metro Station in Madhapur.

The fire was caused by an electrical short circuit.

Locals in the area noticed the fire and informed the fire department.

Upon receiving information, a fire tender from the Madhapur fire station reached the spot and the fire was extinguished.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the property remained unaffected by the incident," an assistant district fire officer said in a statement. (ANI)

