Ballia (UP), May 16 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Abdullah alias Gulab Muhammad Bahala, has been arrested and the girl recovered this morning, they said.

On May 11, the accused abducted the minor by luring her after which the girl's father filed a complaint and a case was registered under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the IPC, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rasra) Mohammad Faheem said.

On a tip-off, Abdullah was arrested from the railway station of Rasda Kotwali area and the girl was also recovered.

The teen in her statement alleged that Abdullah had raped her after taking her away. Following this, section 376 (rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act were added to the FIR and further legal action is being taken, he said.

