Ballia (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by two men of her village in Nagra area here, police said on Thursday.

According to the FIR registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act on Wednesday, Prince Chauhan and Manish Rajbhar allegedly raped the girl some days ago, a police officer said.

The exact date of the incident was not mentioned in the FIR, the officer said.

