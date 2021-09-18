Jammu, Sept 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir police has rescued a minor girl, abducted from here two months ago, from Rajasthan, an official said on Saturday.

The police also arrested two brothers alleged involved in her abduction and subsequent rape.

The police had lodged the case on July 17 on the complaint of the minor girl's father at Chatha police station.

The complainant had stated that his daughter had gone missing and is believed to have been kidnapped by some unidentified persons, a police spokesman said.

He said a case under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act was registered and special teams were formed to trace the victim

Following their intense probe into the case, the Jammu police zeroed in on the Ganganagar area of Rajasthan as the place of the girl's captivity.

The Jammu police eventually with the help from the Rajasthan police managed to recover the girl, the spokesman said, adding two locals Kuldeep Singh and his brother Satnam Singh were arrested during the rescue operation.

A case under relevant sections of law including 363 (abduction) and 376 (rape) of IPC and sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act was registered, the spokesman said.

He said the girl was initially kept in the child welfare home in Jammu and later handed over to her family after completion of all medico-legal formalities.

