New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): A 9 month-old boy died after the balcony of a house collapsed in the Nathupura area of Delhi.

The victim has been identified as Naksh.

Also Read | CUCET 2021 Admit Card Released At cucet.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

According to the Delhi Police, on Saturday, the mother of the victim was going to the chemist's shop with her 10-year-old sister-in-law and Naksh when the balcony fell on them. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared Naksh brought dead. The balcony was dilapidated and the reason for its fall is believed to be rain.

The police registered an FIR for negligence and arrested the landlord of the house.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Says 'Uttar Pradesh Shouldn't Tolerate Pro-Taliban, Casteist, Dynastic Mentality'.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)