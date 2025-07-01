Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): A minor girl who was travelling in a car along with her family was allegedly sexually assaulted by one of the two unidentified people on the Pune-Solapur highway near Bhigwan, a police official said.

The incident that took place early Monday morning, when seven people from the Pune district were on their way towards Solapur. The assailants, armed with weapons, approached the car after the driver had stopped for a tea break.

They also robbed one of the woman of her gold ornaments before fleeing from he spot, the police official said.

The Pune rural police have launched an extensive manhunt for the suspects wanted for the armed robbery and sexual assault near Bhigwan, officials said.

Ganesh Biradar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural Police, Daund police station, "Seven people from three families from Pune district were travelling from Pune towards Solapur at around 4.15 am, the driver had stopped the vehicle by the roadside for a tea break. At that time, two unidentified men approached the car with sharp weapons, and they robbed one of the women of her gold ornaments. During this attack, one of the men dragged away the minor girl and sexually assaulted her."

A case has been registered at the Daund police station of Pune rural police under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 64, 309(6), 351(2), 3(5) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) 4 and 6 and Arms Act Section 4, 25 for further investigations.

Meanwhile, Pune rural police Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Singh Gill has constituted multiple teams, including officers of the local crime branch unit, to nab the accused. (ANI)

