Kolkata, July 1: The civic authorities of Kolkata will announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, July 01, shortly. Released in multiple rounds, the Kolkata FF results are declared eight times a day. Played on all seven days of the week, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery consists of eight rounds or "bazis". Today's Kolkata FF Result will be declared on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Participants can also find the winning numbers of today's lucky draw in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of July 1, 2025, displayed below.

A highly popular Satta Matka-type lottery game, the Kolkata FF results are published after each round (bazi) is completed. Did you know Kolkata Fatafat results are announced at an interval of 90 minutes? Consisting of eight rounds, also called "bazis", the Kolkata FF lottery is exclusively played in Kolkata. The speculative lottery requires lottery players to be physically present in the city to take part in the Kolkata FF lottery. Wondering where to check Kolkata Fatafat results and its winning numbers? Stay tuned as LatestLY will keep updating the Kolkata FF Result Chart available here. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 30, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for July 01, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

How Is Kolkata FF Lottery Played? What Are the Timings of Kolkata Fatafat Results?

A fast-paced lottery, Kolkata Fatafat is easy and simple to play and understand. The Satta Matka-style Kolkata FF lottery demands that lottery players select numbers and place bets. The eight rounds or bazis of Kolkata Fatafat, which are played throughout the day, provide lottery enthusiasts numerous opportunities to win multiple prizes. From analysing previous draws' results to guessing numbers correctly and adapting new strategies, participants look forward to playing Kolkata FF (Kolkata FF) lottery. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

As mentioned above, players can check Kolkata FF results at kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Kolkata Fatafat results are declared from morning till night. Kolkata Fatafat Result and winning numbers are announced at different times - 1st bazi (10:03 AM), 2nd bazi (11:33 AM), 3rd bazi (1:03 PM), 4th bazi (2:33 PM), 5th bazi (4:03 PM), 6th bazi (5:33 PM), 7th bazi (7:03 PM) and 8th bazi (8:33 PM). Continuing to grow in popularity, Kolkata FF is one of the most popular Satta Matka games which is played every day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).