Mumbai, July 1: The Shillong Polo stadium in Meghalaya is buzzing with local archers who will be taking part in the Shillong Teer games of today, July 1. That said, participants of Shillong Teer games who are awaiting Shillong Teer Results can check winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 at meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Shillong Teer players can also view the Shillong Teer Result Chart of July 1, provided below, to know the results of today's lucky draw.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer games are played on six days of the week, with one day being observed as a holiday. Played twice daily, the speculative lottery consists of eight Teer games - Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The results of Shillong Teer games are declared after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 30 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on July 01, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer participants can visit the following websites - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check results and winning numbers of today's lottery game. When visiting the portals mentioned above, click on the "Shillong Teer Result for July 01, 2025", and you will get the results and winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 games. Shillong Teer enthusiasts can also scan the Shillong Teer Result Chart by scrolling below to know today's winning numbers. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?.

What Is Shillong Teer? How Is the Lottery Played?

An archery-type competition, Shillong Teer is the most sought-after lottery game played in Meghalaya's Shillong. Legal and regularised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act of 1982, the Shillong Teer lottery game is played in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2. The Teer game requires lottery players to place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. It is worth noting that the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

The USP of Shillong Teer is that the speculative lottery requires local archers to shoot arrows at designated targets, thereby helping them sharpen their archery skills. Teer games such as Shillong, Khanapara and Jowai Ladrymbai get their names from local places based in Meghalaya and other northeastern states.

