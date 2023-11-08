New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Wednesday took cognizance of the charge sheet filed against the Delhi government's former Deputy director Premoday Khakha and his wife. They have been in custody for the alleged rape of a minor.

Special Judge (POCSO) Richa Parihar took cognizance of the charge sheet. The copy of the charge has also been supplied to the accused. The matter has been listed on December 5 for scrutiny of documents.

According to sources, Delhi police is likely to file a Supplementary charge sheet against the son and daughter of Khakha. They have been granted protection from arrest from the Supreme Court.

Premoday Khakha and his wife Seema Rani are in judicial custody.

Delhi police produced both the accused persons before the court. The mother of the victim was also called by the judge. The judge conducted the hearing in a closed courtroom.

Accused Premoday Khakha, allegedly sexually harassed his friend's minor daughter for several months and impregnated her.

The minor girl told police she had moved to Khakha's house in Burari to overcome the grief of losing her father. Khakha allegedly first raped her on October 31, 2020, and then several times until January 21, 2021, when she got pregnant. She was given abortion pills when she told Khakha's wife about the sexual abuse

The Delhi Police in August had arrested Khakha and his wife.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Khalsi said that Khakha's wife threatened the victim and made the minor victim undergo an abortion.

Khakha, who was the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Delhi government, was suspended later.

Delhi Police had lodged FIR under rape, molestation, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, causing hurt, causing miscarriage without consent, criminal conspiracy, common intention, and under the Pocso Act. (ANI)

