Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane warned that anyone attempting mischief during Hindu festivals would face strict consequences.

While addressing an election rally for the Vasai Municipal Corporation, he said his party would fully support the Hindu community.

"No one can look at the Hindu community with ill intentions. We will stand with you with full strength. If anyone tries to create mischief during a Hindu festival, they won't even be able to return on Friday, that much I guarantee. No one can look at you with malice. We will stand firmly behind you," Rane said.

Rane said the state government, the Chief Minister, and the city mayor follow a Hindutva-oriented mindset.

He called for Hindu unity and said only those supporting Hindu traditions should be visible in the city, while others should leave.

"The Maharashtra government, our Chief Minister, and even the city mayor have a Hindutva-oriented mindset. We must celebrate 'I Love Mahadev'. Only those who chant 'Jai Shri Ram' should be visible in our city. Others, those who claim 'I love Mohammed', should be sent to their fathers in Pakistan. We need to clear them from here. Therefore, you must remain united as the Hindu community," he said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray had levelled serious allegations against the ruling Mahayuti of offering bribes to voters and opposition candidates for withdrawal of nominations in the upcoming local body elections.

While addressing a joint rally with Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders here, he alleged that money has been offered to candidates to withdraw their nomination forms in 66 places (wards).

He further said that money was being offered to voters despite claims of development.

"BJP people are distributing money, and Shinde's people are catching them. Don't know what is happening. I visited Kalyan-Dombivli and other poll areas. They are distributing Rs 5,000 per vote. I don't understand. On the one hand, they claim to have worked toward development. On the other hand, they pay money and ask for votes. Then what development are you talking about?" Thackeray said.

The polling for 29 municipal corporation elections across the state, including Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, is scheduled for January 15. The vote counting will take place on January 16. (ANI)

