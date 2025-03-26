Rourkela (Odisha), Mar 26 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants hurled stones at a Vande Bharat Express en route to Rourkela from Puri in Odisha, damaging window panes of a coach, officials said on Wednesday.

No passengers were injured in the incident, they said.

The train was pelted with stones near Kalunga village, around 5 km from Rourkela station in Sundergarh district. Two two window panes of coach number 3 were damaged, the officials said.

It halted for some time at Kalunga, as GRP and RPF personnel rushed to the spot, along with technical staff.

The broken window panes were taped together before the train resumed its journey to Rourkela, where it arrived around 30 minutes behind schedule, the officials said.

Investigation into the incident is underway.

