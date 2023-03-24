Jaisalmer, Mar 24 (PTI) A missile was misfired during a firing exercise by the army in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

The annual exercise of a unit was going on at the Pokran field firing range when the incident occurred. However, no loss of life or property was reported.

"A case of Missile misfire was reported while a unit was undertaking its annual field firing today," a defence spokesperson said.

He said the missile detonated safely. However, the debris fell in the adjoining fields.

"No damage rendered to any personnel and property. Issue is being investigated," he added.

