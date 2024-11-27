Imphal, Nov 27 (PTI) The Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in response to the disappearance of a 56-year-old man staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday in Imphal West district demanding that the missing man be handed over to them within three days, police said.

Protesters mainly from Sekmai constituency in Imphal West district participated in the demonstration held at Kanto Sabal and raised slogans demanding safe release for Laishram Kamalbabu who was missing since Monday.

JAC Convenor Ratan Kumar Singh told reporters: "We demand that Kamalbabu be handed over to us within three days starting from Wednesday, failing which intense agitation will be launched."

Singh said that till the issue is resolved, workers and contractors from the Imphal valley would not be allowed to enter the army camp at Leimakhongin Kangpokpi district.

Kamalbabu had gone missing while enroute to Leimakhong army camp on Monday.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said that Kamalbabu was engaged in making furniture for army officers. Family members claimed Kamalbabu might have been abducted by Kuki militants.

