Idukki (Kerala) [India], April 30 (ANI): The rice-eating tusker, 'Arikomban', which created damage in the Idukki district was tranquilised and shifted to the Periyar Tiger Reserve forest.

The mission 'Arikomban' to capture the tusker started around 4:30 am on Saturday.

The team located the elephant along with another jumbo Chakkakomban and using firecrackers they sent the elephant in another direction.

Even though heavy rain was lashed out in the area, the task force team adventurously completed the mission.

Senior veterinary officer Dr Arun Zachariah leading the team said, "Arikomban was brought to Kumali in the Idukki district around 121 kilometres away from Chinnakkanal. Section 144 was declared in the Kumali area and restricted electricity supply on the way it was transported."

Earlier on April 19, Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran directed the forest officials to find a new place for shifting the rice-eating tusker, 'Arikomban', which is creating damage in the Idukki district.

On April 12, the Kerala High Court asked the State Government to take a decision for relocating the wild tusker 'Arikomban' within a week. The High Court stated that it cannot ignore the fear of the people and if the tusker is not relocated within a week, it will be transferred to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary.

Arikomban, which got its name from its love for 'ari' (rice), and 'komban' means tusker, has damaged several houses and ration shops in Chinnakanal and Munnar areas at Idukki in the past few years.

Talking to reports, the Kerala Minister said, "As a government, we have to act according to the decisions of the courts of justice. We will not shy away from it. That would not be good practice. It is not a democratic practice. The officials of the forest department have been directed to find a new place to shift the Arikomban. They will give it by tomorrow morning. It will inform the High Court which is the best proposal".

"We do not intend to prolong it indefinitely. Had elephant lovers not questioned the government's decision, a solution could have been found by the 12th of last month. Unfortunately, it couldn't," he added.

Saseendran said that the Forest Department and the government are responsible for finding and recommending a new place. (ANI)

