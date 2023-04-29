Dehradun, April 29: Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar on Saturday issued instructions in view of rain and snowfall during Chardham yatra and directed officials to be extra vigilant.

In view of the weather alert of rain and snowfall during the Chardham Yatra and the security of the proposed G-20 meeting in Narendra Nagar, DGP Ashok Kumar reviewed through video conference and issued the following directions to the concerned district in-charges. Char Dham Yatra 2023: Reliance Jio Begins 5G Services at Char Dham Temple Premises in Uttarakhand.

DGP Kumar directed that the passengers coming for Chardham Yatra should be informed about the weather forecast at all the checkpoints located on the travel routes from Rishikesh. Online Donation During Char Dham Yatra 2023: Paytm Enables Digital Donations for Devotees at Kedarnath Temple via UPI or Paytm QR Code.

"Also, ensure to update the passengers about the weather alert of rain and snowfall during Char Dham Yatra through various mediums," Kumar added. DGP also directed to install State Disaster Response Force duty with wireless sets on both sides of the glaciers.

"SDRF duty with wireless sets should be installed on both sides of the glacier located on the Kedarnath Dham route. Arrangements should be made for the devotees to cross the glacier carefully from around the glaciers. In case anything unusual appears, the passengers on both sides should be directed to stop at a safe place," said Kumar.

DGP directed to appoint duty charts and in-charges of all the arrangements well in time for the proposed G-20 meeting. "In view of security, a separate corridor should be made for the delegates," he added.

Kumar also mentioned installing CCTV cameras at every meeting place and drones and special rafts should be used for security during Ganga Aarti in Parmarth Niketan.

Earlier on Friday, DGP Ashok Kumar directed all the district in-charges to immediately arrest those who indulge in hooliganism and drugs on the banks of the Ganges and pilgrimage sites.

The direction was issued in order to maintain the dignity of the state's pilgrimage sites and cleanliness at the tourist places. DGP Kumar directed to take strict action against those who litter the tourist places by imposing fines under "Operation Maryada".

