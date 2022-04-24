Palli (J&K), Apr 24 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said a target of "Mission Rs 1 lakh", aimed at raising the annual income of women under self-help groups, has been set by connecting 10 crore women with SHGs to boost the economic activity in rural areas across the country.

The Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj called upon the panchayats to ensure public welfare through empowerment, public participation, transparency and use of technology, and reiterated the resolve that together "we will make it a reality".

Regarding boosting the economic activity in rural areas and efforts being made towards making women self-reliant, he said that the target of "Mission Rs 1 lakh" has been set by connecting 10 crore women with SHGs and economic activities are being accelerated through schemes like SVAMITVA and Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP).

The mission aims to make rural women members of SHGs earn Rs 1 lakh per annum.

"India's economy can be made stronger by making villages capable and self-reliant," he said addressing a rally held here in connection with the National Panchayat Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the rally.

Emphasizing on the need to prepare a master plan of panchayats like town planning to make vibrant panchayats, the minister suggested the development process like social infrastructure, economic activity, road and transport network will get a new direction through revised Rural Area Development Plan Formulation and Implementation (RADPFI) guidelines.

He called upon the panchayats to develop the concept of holistic and inclusive development and ensure public participation in the development process.

"Public participation has enhanced the quality of Panchayat Development Plan formulation and the significance of People's Plan campaign is evident in different parts of the country," he said.

Singh requested the States and Union Territories to utilise the forum of Gram Sabha, use of e-Gram Swaraj application and training and capacity building of panchayat representatives and functionaries through Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan to ensuring efficiency, accountability and transparency in functioning of panchayats and facilitating Ease of Living in rural areas.

Stressing the need for green energy in rural areas, the minister said panchayats have an important role in fulfilling the Prime Minister's dream of 500 GW (giga watt) renewable energy capacity by 2030 and for this suggested to move forward in the direction of Gram Urja Swaraj Abhiyan.

On the positive change in rural India after the implementation of SVAMITVA Scheme, he said drone survey has been done in about 1.3 lakh villages and 15 lakh parcels have been digitised.

Expressing commitment to realize Modi's vision of 'Leaving No Citizen Behind', he said, "We want to create a rural India in which facilities like cities are available and people do not move to cities for jobs and there will be widespread prosperity and equal opportunities for everyone."

