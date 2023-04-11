Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 11 (PTI) The Kerala Lok Ayukta, which has been hearing the alleged CMDRF "misuse" case involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues, on Tuesday criticised the complainant saying he was discrediting the institution.

Lok Ayukta judges Justice Cyriac Joseph and Justice Harun-Ul-Rashid, while considering the review petition, today lashed out the complainant who had allegedly claimed on television debates that the Chief Minister had influenced the anti-corruption body.

The Lok Ayukta had in 2019 January admitted a complaint alleging the misuse of the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) filed by complainant R S Sashi Kumar.

The complaint alleged "favouritism" in sanctioning financial aid from the fund to NCP leader late Uzhavoor Vijayan, former CPI(M) MLA late K K Ramachandran Nair and to the family of Praveen, a civil police officer who died in an accident while undertaking escort duty for ruling CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The complainant sought disqualification of the Chief Minister and the other ministers for misusing the fund.

The Lok Ayukta had on March 31 issued a split verdict on the alleged CMDRF misuse case and referred the matter to a larger bench.

When the review petition in the matter came up for hearing, the bench said the complainant was tarnishing the reputation of the members.

The bench pointed out that the complainant did not have confidence in the bench but still approached it with the review petition.

It pointed out an alleged statement of the complainant that the Chief minister had influenced it, and asked what prompted him to make such an allegation.

Both the Lok Ayukta and the Upa-Lok Ayukta made strong statements against the complainant in open court.

The bench will hear the review petition tomorrow.

The matter was referred to a larger bench as there was a difference of opinion on whether the decisions of the cabinet could be subjected to its investigation, and also to examine the merits of the case.

The opposition Congress and BJP had earlier attacked the Left government and the CM, claiming that there was a prima facie case against Vijayan.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan earlier said that the credibility of the anti-corruption body had been affected by the split verdict.

