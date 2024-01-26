Kolkata, Jan 26 (PTI) Padma Bhushan recipients Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup dedicated the awards to their fans and thanked them for the support.

In a video message, the 73-year-old actor, who made his acting debut in Mrinal Sen's 'Mrigaya' and has had a career spanning about five decades, said, "After a lot of struggle and hard work, I have finally received such an honour."

Also Read | US Aviation Regulator Restricts Boeing 737 Max Aircraft Production, Here's How it Impacts Indian Airlines.

"It is a feeling I can't express. I am dedicating this to all my fans in India and abroad, who have given me unconditional love," the 'Disco Dancer' actor said.

Chakraborty, who has acted in around 350 films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, and Tamil among other Indian languages, said he could not believe when he first heard that he was being awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation Protest: Manoj Jarange-Patil Serves 24-Hour Ultimatum to Maharashtra Government for Maratha Quotas and Other Demands (Watch Video).

Indian pop icon Usha Uthup told reporters that she was still trying to process the feeling after she first heard the news.

The 76-year-old said receiving the Padma Bhushan after singing for 54 years "is fantastic."

"Thank you to all the wonderful people who have given me support, my wonderful parents, my musicians, my audiences," she said.

The singer, whose tracks like 'Ramba Ho', 'Koi Yahaan Nache Nache,' 'Hari Om Hari' are still among the chartbusters, said, "It feels great to be appreciated by your country."

Chakraborty and Uthup are among the 17 Padma Bhushan recipients this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)