Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 4 (ANI): The rich cultural heritage of Mizo textiles was on vibrant display at the Women's Polytechnic in Aizawl on Monday as part of the National Handloom Day celebrations.

The event brought together artisans, students, and officials to honour and promote the state's invaluable handloom sector. The day-long celebration featured a variety of engaging activities, including a design competition, a hands-on workshop on dyeing and printing, and a quiz on India's handloom history.

The formal closing session in the afternoon was graced by prominent figures. Utpal Ch. Baro, Assistant Director (Design) of the Weavers' Service Centre, Aizawl, delivered a warm welcome address, setting the stage for the ceremony.

During a formal ceremony, Chief Guest Elizabeth Hmar, Joint Director of the Commerce & Industries Department, highlighted the government's commitment to empowering weavers.

"Handloom is the fabric of our culture and a vital pillar of our local economy," she stated, pledging support to take Mizoram's textiles to a global audience. Guest of Honour Ms. Malsawmtluangi, a Selection Grade Lecturer, also spoke on the importance of blending traditional skills with modern education.

The celebration culminated in a spectacular fashion show organised by the polytechnic's students and faculty. Models showcased the versatility of Mizo handwoven fabrics, presenting everything from traditional Puan patterns to contemporary designs, leaving the audience inspired by the industry's potential.

National Handloom Day is celebrated across the country, including Weavers Service Centres (WSCs), prominent handloom clusters, Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHTs), National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campuses, National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC), Textile Committee, Handloom Departments of various States/UTs, etc.

Meanwhile, the central government will hold the 11th National Handloom Day celebration at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on August 7. Around 650 weavers from across India will participate in the function.

Besides them, foreign buyers, eminent personalities, exporters, and Senior Government Officials. Officers, etc., will also attend the event.

5 Sant Kabir Awards & 19 National Handloom Awards will be conferred to outstanding weavers. (ANI)

