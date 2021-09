Kolasib (Mizoram) [India], September 3 (ANI): Mizoram's Kolasib District Deputy Commissioner Dr H Lalthlangliana has alleged that a worker involved in road construction was kidnapped at a gunpoint by the Assam Police on Wednesday.

In a written complaint to the counterpart of Hailakandi district in Assam, Lalthlangliana said, "It has been brought to my notice that this afternoon at Aitlang in Pu Lalngaisanga's land where road construction connecting jhum land is undertaken by the farmers using Excavator JCB Reg. No MZ05 A 4464, the Assam Police went to disrupt their activity and damaged the door of the Excavator and snatched the keys from the JCB operator Pu Lalnarammawia."

"The JCB operator was blindfolded and blindfolded at a gunpoint by the Assam police wearing commando uniform. He was then dragged by the river, ripped off his clothes and threatened for his life. His mobile phone with JCB keys was taken by the police," he added in the letter.

"This is considered a very serious issue and a huge setback towards the initiatives for peace until now; and can further aggravate using forces between the deployed forces around this area," the letter added.

He also sought immediate intervention of the District Magistrate into the issue and action against the perpetrators. The Deputy Commissioner also urged to return the items taken away by the Assam Police to the JCB owner and operator.

This comes weeks after tension was witnessed between Mizoram and Assam over the boundary dispute after six Assam policemen and one civilian were killed in a fierce gun battle between two states on July 26.

However, the two states in a joint statement agreed to take forward the Centre's initiative of letting neutral forces patrol the disputed areas of the inter-state border for maintaining peace. (ANI)

