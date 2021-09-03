Bandhavgarh, September 3: A tigress was found dead and dumped in a well in the buffer zone of Bandhavgarh National Park (Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve) in Madhya Pradesh. Tigress T32, also called Amanalabali Baghin by locals, was 14 years old. She was popular as the "most beautiful tigress" in the tiger reserve. The carcass was found stuffed in a sack and dumped in the well on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh: Third Tiger Found Dead in Bandhavgarh Reserve in a Week.

According to reports, the tigress was decomposing when its carcass was found stuffed in the sack. The carcass was tied with two stones and dumped in the well. "The carcass was stuffed in a sack and tied with two heavy stones before someone threw it in the well located near Tamna Basa village of Manpur buffer zone to hide the crime. One stone might have untied... that is why the sack surfaced and was found floating in the well," Vincet Rahim, the field director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying. Madhya Pradesh: Nearly 41 Tiger Cubs, From Newborn to One Year Olds, Spotted in Bandhavgarh Reserve.

While no body part was missing, there were injury marks on its face. There were deep wounds on its face. The exact cause of death has not been ascertained, but we will get those involved," Rahim told another publication. The injury on the tigress' face seems to have been inflicted by an axe. There was another wound which seems to be made by a spear.

"It is possible that the tigress fell victim to electric wire traps laid by poachers for game me," an officer told TOI. The authorities have formed a special team to investigate the tigress' death. The team is expected to question villagers. The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has 124 tigers, including at least 45 in the buffer zone.

