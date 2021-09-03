Beed, September 3: A 30-year-old man was strangled to death allegedly by his younger brother at Majalgaon in Beed district of Maharashtra on Wednesday. The body of Bapu Kadam was found hanging from a tree. However, the police found that Kadam had been murdered by his younger brother Ganesh. According to the police, Ganesh killed Kadam for slitting their mother's throat. Maharashtra: Two Brothers Hacked to Death in Beed Over Personal Enmity; Case Registered.

On Wednesday, a heated argument broke out between Kadam and his mother Parubai. During the verbal spat, Kadam, who was allegedly drunk, picked up a sickle and slit Parubai's throat, according to a report by Times of India. Ganesh witnessed the entire incident. When other family members took Parubai to a hospital, Ganesh allegedly strangled Kadam in a fit of rage, the repot added. Nashik: Medical Student Dies in College; Parents Allege Foul Play.

When Ganesh realised that Kadam had died, he allegedly took the body to a nearby farm and hanged it to a tree to make it look like suicide. Investigating Kadam's death, the cops started questioning locals and his family members. Some villagers had raised suspicionon the condition in which Bapu’s body was found hanging, said Majalgaon’s Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Idhate.

Later, the cops also found some discrepancies and contradictions in Ganesh's statements and subsequently detained him. After sustained questioning by the police, Ganesh reportedly admitted that he had killed his elder brother. He told the cops that he was angry over Kadam for attacking their mother and though she would not survive.

Parubai is alive and undergoing treatment at a hospital. Her condition, however, remained critical. The police arrested Ganesh and booked him for murder. Further investigation was underway.

