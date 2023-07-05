Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 5 (ANI): In a combined operation by the Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl apprehended two people with 340 grams of heroin worth Rs 1,70,00,000.

One, among the two apprehended, is a Myanmar national.

"Assam rifles, excise and narcotics department, and anti-narcotics squad, Aizawl on Tuesday recovered 30 soap cases (340 gm) of heroin worth Rs.1,70,00,000/- from the Dawrpui area of Aizawl and apprehended two individuals including a Myanmar national," read an official release.

Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) and Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad recovered 340 grams of Heroin.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl based on specific information.

The 340 grams of Heroin was recovered from 30 soap cases in which it was hidden. The cost of the recovered drug is estimated to be Rs 1,70,00,000. The recovered consignment and apprehended two individuals out of which one was a Myanmar national were handed over to Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl on Tuesday for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

"Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram," Assam Rifles said.

Earlier this week, in a successful operation, Assam Rifles (East) on Sunday recovered 150 bags of illegal areca nuts in the general area of Melbuk in Zokhawthar and 33 grams of heroin along with one worth Rs 1.07 crore, the official said.

A man was apprehended in connection to death, they said.

The two separate operations were carried out by teams of Assam Rifles and Custom Department Zokhawthar based on specific information.

The accused was later apprehended and has been handed over to the Customs Department, Zokhawthar, and Police Station Champhai for further legal proceedings.

"The entire consignment recovered and apprehended individual has been handed over to Customs department, Zokhawthar, and Police Station Champhai for further legal proceedings," the official statement said. (ANI)

