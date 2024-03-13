Siaha (Mizoram) [India], March 12 (ANI): Assam Rifles recovered 172 war-like stores and apprehended two people from Mizoram's Siaha district, an official statement said on Tuesday.

As per the press release, the Assam Rifles on March 11 recovered a huge cache of war-like stores, i.e., 175 sets of walkie-talkies worth Rs 26 lakh that were being transported from Siaha (New Colony) towards the Indo-Myanmar border.

Two persons were apprehended from General Area Siahtla, Siaha District, the release added.

Further, the release said that, based on specific input regarding the transportation of these walkie-talkies, the Assam Rifles team, in coordination with Mizoram Police, established a Vehicle Check Post, which intercepted the suspected vehicle along with two persons and illegal walkie-talkies.

The apprehended persons and recoveries made are being handed over to Siaha Police Station, in Mizoram for further investigation.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, Assam Rifles seized heroin weighing 97 grams worth Rs 68 lakh and apprehended an individual from General Area Bagha of Cachar District, Assam.

Based on credible information, an operation was launched by Assam Rifles in the general area of Bagha in Cachar District, according to an official release.

The team seized 97 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 68 lakh and apprehended one drug peddler.

The seized contents and the apprehended individual were handed over to Dholai Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)

