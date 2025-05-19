Vairengte (Mizoram) [India] May 19 (ANI): The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Department of Revenue Intelligence, seized contraband worth Rs 8.3 crore in Vairengte town located in the Kolasib district of Mizoram.

According to a release, acting on specific intelligence, the joint operation recovered poppy seeds valued at Rs 7.4 crore and beetle nuts worth Rs 90 lakh from two godowns in the area. The seized items have been handed over to the Department of Revenue Intelligence, Aizawl, for further investigation and action.

Earlier, on May 16, Assam Rifles, along with representatives of the Custom Preventive Force Department, Champhai, recovered 2.5 kg of heroin No. 4 worth Rs 17.54 crore from the general area of Kelkang, Champhai district on May 15, 2025.

The recovered contraband has been handed over to the Custom Preventive Force Department, Champhai for further action.

Assam Rifles tweeted on X, "#AssamRifles alongwith representatives of Custom Preventive Force Dept, Champhai recovered heroin No 4 weighing 2.5 kgs from general Area Kelkang, Champhai district on 15 May 2025. The recovered contraband has been handed over to Custom Preventive Force Dept, Champhai."

The Assam Rifles has been continuously operating against narcotics and drug smuggling in the state in an endeavour to strengthen the future of Mizoram. (ANI)

