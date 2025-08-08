Champhai (Mizoram) [India], August 8 (ANI): In a targeted operation, Assam Rifles seized illegal cigarettes worth Rs. 96.2 Lakhs from the Tlangsam area of Champhai district in Mizoram, officials said. Two individuals were apprehended during the operation.

According to the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) [HQ IGAR (E)], the operation was based on specific intelligence inputs.

"Based on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles launched an operation on 08 August 2025 to conduct a search operation in the general area Tlangsam, Champhai", HQ IGAR (E) said in a statement.

During the conduct of operation, the team recovered 20 cases of XSO Black Fruit cigarettes, 05 cases of ORIS Blue cigarettes and 49 cases of ORIS Silver cigarettes valued at approximately Rs. 96.2 Lakhs from a vehicle. Two persons, H Ramengmawia and Zosangliana, were also arrested, the statement added.

The recovered items, vehicle and individuals have been handed over to the Legal Metrology Department, Champhai.

Earlier on August 1, in a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police led to the seizure of 341.12 grams of Heroin No. 4, valued at approximately Rs 2.55 crore and the arrest of four people near the village of Lungpuizawl in Lunglei District.

Acting on specific intelligence received from reliable sources, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was set up at Zobawk. On August 1 at around 7:45 PM, security forces intercepted a suspected vehicle travelling from Hnahthial toward Lunglei and Lawngtlai.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the high-grade narcotics. Four individuals who were in the vehicle at the time were taken into custody on the spot.

The recovered contraband and the apprehended individuals were handed over to Police Station Lunglei for further investigation and legal action. (ANI)

