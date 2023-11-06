New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday sought the support of Mizoram voters promising the protection of their culture, language and traditions.

Mizoram will go to the assembly polls on Tuesday, with counting of votes will take place on December 3.

"To my brothers and sisters of Mizoram, when you go out to vote tomorrow, vote for Congress. We will protect your culture, language and traditions - That is my guarantee," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

The main contest in the state, with almost all its seats reserved for STs, is between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, and Zoram People's Movement with the BJP keen to emerge as "kingmaker".

In the 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent in the 2018 polls. The Congress secured five seats, and the BJP won one seat.

The Congress has raised issues of culture and identity in the Mizoram election campaign and has attacked the BJP over the issue. It has also reminded people of the Mizo accord which heralded peace in the state.

Congress president Kharge had attacked the BJP and accused it of creating divisions in society."RSS-BJP is hell-bent on destroying your culture, values, religion, and the Mizo way of life. Modi Govt wants to take your Land and Forests and gift that to their crony friends," Kharge said in a post on 'X' on Sunday.

"BJP created division between the people of Manipur and the state has been burning for six months. Thousands of tribal people from Manipur had to seek refuge in Mizoram. BJP wants to destroy the delicate social fabric of the North East," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave a video message to the people of the state on Sunday, said that the BJP has strived to address the aspirations of people in the northeast and talked of creating a "marvellous Mizoram"."Before 2014, people perceived the northeastern states, such as Mizoram, as distant from Delhi both physically and psychologically. The BJP recognized this sense of distance and, after coming into power as part of the NDA government in 2014, made it a priority to bridge this gap by addressing the aspirations and needs of the northeastern states," he said. (ANI)

