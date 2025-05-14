Aizawl, May 14 (PTI) As part of the ongoing nationwide outreach efforts, the Mizoram unit of the BJP on Wednesday organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Aizawl to honour the courage and sacrifice of the country's armed forces in the light of the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, two weeks after the horrific massacre of 26 civilians.

Besides BJP workers, a sizable number of ex-servicemen and common people took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said that the yatra was a mark of respect and honour by the people of Mizoram to the sacrifice and valour shown by the armed forces in the Indo-Pakistan conflict, particularly during Operation Sindoor.

Vanlalhmuaka said that several Mizo jawans among the country's armed forces are now on the battlefield, and Mizoram is proud of their valour.

The BJP president also said that all churches in the state had recently offered prayers for the armed forces and to contain the Indo-Pakistan conflict.

He said that the state BJP is greatly proud of Prime Minister Narendra, under whose leadership Operation Sindoor has been successfully conducted.

