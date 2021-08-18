Aizawl, Aug 18 (PTI) Highlighting the importance of nurturing good relations between states, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga Wednesday assured Meghalaya state planning board chairman Lambor Malngiang that his government will do its best to assist the neighbouring state.

Malngiang called on the Mizoram chief minister at his official residence here and discussed a wide range of issues, including the economic development of both states.

During the interaction, Malngiang, who is also a legislator, expressed hope that the bond between the two north-eastern states will continue to flourish, an official statement said.

Zoramthanga is the chairman of the Mizoram planning board.

Malngiang informed Zoramthanga that he works closely with Mizo communities and many sub-tribes of Mizoram in his constituency.

He also expressed optimism for an enduring friendship and partnership in all sectors.

Zoramthanga assured the visiting leader that his government will do its best in case any situation arises where Mizoram can assist Meghalaya.

After he met with Zoramthanga, Malngiang also called on Mizoram planning board vice chairman H. Rammawi and leaders of prominent NGOs in the state.

He was accompanied by Meghalaya state planning board expert member and economist Dr. Krishna Chauhan and law department official Enrich GL Nongbri.

