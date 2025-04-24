Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 24 (ANI): The first High-Level Task Force meeting on the North East Economic Corridor (NEEC) was held on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma (who also serves as the convener of the Task Force).

In his address, CM Lalduhoma emphasised the significance of the north-east region in India's economic development and highlighted the need to enhance regional cooperation with other Asian countries to ensure faster and more inclusive growth.

Also Read | India Suspends Pakistan Government Official X Account Following Pahalgam Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir in Latest Move.

"The establishment of the High-Level Task Force on NEEC is aimed at assessment of the existing economic, infrastructure and investment ecosystem in the north-eastern regions; highlighting critical sectors, to formulate strategies to attract public and private sector investment; and the objectives of North East Economic Corridor with the action plan to attain measurable targets for short term, medium term and long term milestones," the CM said.

The North East Economic Corridor (NEEC), under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), is focused on enhancing connectivity, trade, and economic growth in north-eastern India.

Also Read | What Is SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme? What Will Happen to Pakistanis Staying in India Under SVES After Pahalgam Terror Attack?.

The initiative focuses on improving intra-regional connectivity through the development of ports, road networks, airports, railways, digital infrastructure, and power facilities. It also emphasizes promoting major sectoral clusters such as sericulture, agarwood, bamboo, rubber, tea, and agriculture, including high-value crops like kiwi and pineapple.

By establishing growth and border centres, the NEEC seeks to leverage local potential, assess existing industries, respond to market demand, and identify strategic zones for development--thereby also encouraging foreign direct investment (FDI) into the NER.

Key members of the Task Force include Union Minister of DoNER Jyotiraditya M. Scindia; Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma; Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma, and Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Lalduhoma was accompanied by Khilli Ram Meena, Mizoram Chief Secretary; Commissioner to CM, Vanlaldina Fanai; State Planning Secretary, Lalmalsawma Pachuau, among other senior officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)