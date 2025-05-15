Aizawl, May 15 (PTI) Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Thursday said fertile land and favourable climatic conditions make Mizoram an ideal place for horticulture development despite challenges of its hilly terrain.

Chauhan was speaking after virtually inaugurating the administrative and academic buildings of the College of Horticulture in Thenzawl and the PG girls' hostel of the College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry in Selesih near Aizawl.

“Mizoram is suitable for growing various crops. The state's fertile land and favourable climatic conditions make it an ideal place for horticulture development, despite the challenges posed by its hilly terrain, deep valleys and the difficulty of large-scale ‘jhum' farming (slash and burn cultivation),” the minister said.

He said the central government remains committed to the welfare of farmers in Mizoram, which is reflected through various initiatives.

Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, who witnessed the event at the Raj Bhavan, said Mizoram's economy is highly dependent on agriculture and allied sectors.

Although 55 per cent of the state's forest area is suitable for horticulture development, a meagre 10 per cent of it has been actually used for such activities, he said.

Major development can be achieved through cooperative societies, efficient supply chains and improved market access, he said.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who also attended the function in Thenzawl, said the two institutions under Central Agriculture University (CAU) — the College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, and the College of Horticulture, Thenzawl — are important assets of Mizoram, offering quality education not only to students from the northeast, but across the country.

He stressed the need to further intensify farmer outreach programmes, while hailing the state government's commitment to strengthening such educational institutions.

