Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], May 3 (ANI): Mizoram police special branch seized contraband drugs worth over Rs 12.5 crore and apprehended a man in Aizawl district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, acting on reliable input, Mizoram Police Special Branch (CID SB) team intercepted a truck at Seling, Aizawl road area on Tuesday evening. During the search, the police recovered 2.553 kg (200 soap cases) of heroin from the vehicle.

According to Mizoram police, the estimated value of seized drugs is over Rs 12.5 crore.

The police team also apprehended the truck driver, Abdul Mazid Laskar (37) hailing from the Koliichara Dholai area in Assam's Cachar district.

Further investigation on forward and backward linkages is in progress, the police said.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

