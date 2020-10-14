Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 14 (ANI): As many as 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours from Mizoram, the State's Information and Public Relations Department (DIPR) informed on Wednesday.

At present, there 119 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

According to the state administration, 2,212 total cases of novel Coronavirus recorded in Mizoram till Tuesday. A total of 2,093 people recovered in this period while no fatalities were reported so far.

India reported 63,509 fresh COVID-19 cases and 730 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today. (ANI)

