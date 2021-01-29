Aizawl, Jan 29 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,363 on Friday as a 33-year-old woman tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The infection was detected during a rapid antigen test, he said.

The state now has 41 active cases, while 4,313 people have recovered from the disease and nine patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

Mizoram has so far tested over 2.05 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 870 on Thursday, the official said.

The administration has so far administered the first dose of the COVID vaccine to 6,728 health workers, including 586 on Thursday, State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said.

