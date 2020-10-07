Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 7 (ANI): Mizoram has reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 2,148, said the state government on Wednesday.

The total COVID-19 count includes 261 active cases and 1,887 discharges.

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 56.6 lakh, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

"This has boosted the national recovery rate to 84.7 per cent. This sustained high figure is fuelled by 17 states/union territories reporting recovery rate higher than the national average," the Ministry tweeted. (ANI)

