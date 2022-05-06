Aizawl, May 6 (PTI) Mizoram on Friday reported 31 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in this year, taking the state's tally to 2,27,676, a health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 697 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day postivity rate was 8.49 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 365 samples tested on Thursday, he said.

Mizoram currently has 266 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,26,713 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 69 on Friday, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.58 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

On Thursday Mizoram had reported 45 new COVID-19 cases.

According to state Immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.49 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday.

