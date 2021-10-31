Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 31 (ANI): Mizoram reported 579 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload to 6,926 informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Sunday.

The state's positivity rate stands at 9.74 per cent. Also, one death was reported as per the bulletin in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health bulletin, the number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 1,21,359 including 1,14,002 recoveries and 431 deaths.

Aizawl accounts for the most active cases in the state with 3,840 infections followed by Lunglei at 798, and then 621 active cases in Serchhip.

27 new cases were confirmed by TrueNAT test, 344 cases were reported through the Rapid Antigen test and 208 samples were reported positive through Zoram Medical College (ZMC) RT-PCR test. (ANI)

