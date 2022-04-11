Aizawl, Apr 10 (PTI) Mizoram reported 75 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 47 less than the previous day, raising the tally to 2,25,533, a health department official said.

The state reported 122 new cases and one death on Saturday.

The toll remained at 688 as no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Mizoram now has 745 active cases, while 2,24,100 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The state has thus far tested more than 19 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.37 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday.

